METRO DIGEST || Protest planned today

Protest planned today

COITSVILLE

A protest is planned for noon today against a proposed brine-injection well in the township near The Purple Cat, 4738 McCartney Road, and Victory Assembly of God Church, 3899 McCartney Road.

Protesters are meeting at Maro Veterinary Services, 4623 McCartney, and are urging other concerned residents to attend.

Police find cash, suspected drugs in car

YOUNGSTOWN

Police found $998 in cash and two bags of suspected crack cocaine about 9:20 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 680 north after pulling over a car for going left of center near the Glenwood Avenue exit on the South Side.

Reports said the driver, James Mosley, 39, of Campbell, had a bag of suspected crack cocaine in his pockets.

A police dog searched the car and found the money and an additional bag of suspected crack cocaine.

Mosley was booked into the Mahoning County jail and was arraigned Friday in municipal court.

City man faces charges

YOUNGSTOWN

A Wabash Avenue man is facing additional charges as well as a parole violation after Adult Parole Authority agents found pills at his home during a visit about 8 p.m. Thursday.

Charles Sewell is in the Mahoning County jail on a felony charge of possession of drugs as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of drugs.

Parole agents found 131 painkillers and 38 other pills during a home visit at Sewell’s home in the 900 block of Wabash on the South Side.

Sewell was then turned over to city police, who booked him into the jail. He was arraigned Friday in municipal court.

DNA links city man to September burglary

YOUNGSTOWN

A West Hylda Avenue man who authorities said was linked to a September burglary by DNA evidence was arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Judge Renee DiSalvo set bond at $15,000 for Roger DeWitt, 43, who is charged with a second-degree felony count of burglary. He is accused of breaking into a home Sept. 10 in the 2700 block of Firnley Avenue.

Officers were called to that South Side home about 10:25 p.m. for an alarm and when they arrived they found a window shattered with a brick and a big screen television taken.

They also found broken glass in the garage and the lawn mower and other lawn-care equipment taken.

There was blood on some of that glass which was submitted to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation. They found DeWitt’s DNA in the blood.

DeWitt was turned over to city police Thursday by Beaver Township Police, who arrested him on the warrant.

Liberty school board

LIBERTY

At a Liberty school board meeting this month, Superintendent Joseph Nohra said the school district is in talks with the township about acquiring another school resource officer.

Board member Diane DeVito donated $1,133 for school activities and materials, and a $1,000 scholarship was established by Sharma Baker, a veterinarian, in honor of her husband Kenneth Baker.

The scholarship is available to a graduating Liberty High School student with at least a 3.5 GPA who plans on pursuing a degree in pre-veterinary medicine, biology, or other medical-related field.

Rising Star Award

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown Elementary School, 245 Idaho Road-Lynn Kirk Loop, received the 2018 Rising Star Award from the Ohio School Breakfast Challenge.

The award is sponsored by the American Dairy Association, Ohio Action for Healthy Kids, Children’s Hunger Alliance, Ohio School Nutrition Association and Ohio Department of Education.

Austintown Elementary earned the award for increasing breakfast participation by more than 30 percent from the previous school year, according to a school district news release.

State distributes school safety grants

COLUMBUS (AP)

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says the state has distributed most of the $12 million that lawmakers allotted last year for school safety grants.

A spokesman for the office, Dave O’Neil, says schools claimed nearly $11.2 million of that.

Schools were eligible to get $5.65 per student, or at least $2,500 per school, to be spent on efforts such as training school resource officers and funding programs to help students struggling with mental health issues.

Schools were required to work with local law enforcement representatives to decide how to spend the grants.

O’Neil says officials are discussing what should be done with the unclaimed $820,000.

Ohio cheese wins US cheese contest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)

A cheese from Ohio has captured the top spot at the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest in Wisconsin.

The baby Swiss made by Guggisberg Cheese in Millersburg barely edged out a Gouda made by Marieke Penterman in Thorp, who won the contest in 2013. Penterman was also the second runner-up with another Gouda.

The winners were announced Thursday following the three-day event.

The event is considered the largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition in the country. Entries came from 35 states. They’re judged on flavor, body, texture, salt, color, finish and packaging. Organizers say there were 2,555 entries this year.

City to pay estate of man fatally shot

CLEVELAND (AP)

A city outside Cleveland has agreed to pay $1 million to the estate of an unarmed man fatally shot by a police officer after a vehicle chase in 2017.

Cleveland.com reports an attorney for the estate of Roy Evans Jr. confirmed Thursday that Strongsville has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed in January 2018 against officer Jason Miller.

The chase began when a Strongsville officer tried to pull over the 37-year-old Evans’ van for having no headlights on.

The lawsuit said Miller shot Evans within a second of him opening the van’s driver side door.

Jury convicts man who shot, wounded cop

ELYRIA (AP)

A jury has convicted a man charged with critically wounding a SWAT team member during a 12-hour standoff at the man’s home in Northeast Ohio.

Martin Robinson, 40, of Sheffield Lake, was found guilty Friday of attempted aggravated murder and other charges in the shooting of Amherst police officer Eugene Ptacek last May.

Robinson tried to walk out of the courtroom, saying he’d “heard enough,” as a Lorain County judge read the jury’s verdict.

Ptacek, a member of the Lorain County SWAT team, was shot after using a battering ram to break down the front door of Robinson’s home.