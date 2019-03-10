Pixel Pop Photography creates picture-perfect memories

atonoli@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

Pixel Pop Photography does more than snap shots for weddings, dogs and high-school seniors: It creates memories.

Josh and Jessica Trolio, Pixel Pop owners, first started the business eight years ago.

They came from working for another company for six years, totaling their professional experience at 14.

“We got to a point that we were doing most of the work and figured we would just do it our own way,” Josh said. “We learned a lot working for somebody, but decided to take that leap and are definitely glad we did. It’s something we wish we would’ve done sooner.”

Why do they do it? They enjoy it, Josh said.

“We really enjoy weddings and can be more creative with them,” he explained. “We like to try to mix photo journalism, as well as traditional stuff you’re used to getting.”

Josh and his wife make sure they get traditional photos and capture moments as they happen. Pixel Pop is at 8162 Market St.

“It’s about getting quality photos,” Josh said. “We pay a lot of attention to lighting and natural coloring. We are always making sure everything is consistent between our two cameras. Our images match so, when you’re looking through the gallery, everything looks seamless – you can’t tell that there were two photographers.”

But one aspect that makes Pixel Pop stand out is the help the Trolios provide.

“We like to help out with the extra stuff like putting on boutonnieres, sewing buttons back onto jackets and bringing umbrellas in case of the rain,” he said. “We try to make sure we are as prepared as possible and help plan a timeline. We don’t just show up and take pictures, but we guide them and make suggestions so there is enough time for photos and everything. We try to be as efficient as possible to buy more time with the bride and groom.”

The Trolios have also helped set up receptions and pinned down many aisle runners – anything to help.

They have a big role in the planning process and basically do whatever it takes to ensure the big day goes smoothly for couples.

“It’s just nice to help out,” he said. “We do anything we can do to make the day ... as stress free as possible.”

So, the experience is about more than just taking pictures, it’s about preserving the memories.

“When people do look through our albums or wedding gallery [they] do feel like we are re-living the day,” Josh said. “It’s nice being able to do that for people.”

And Pixel Pop does more than just weddings. The Trolios also take pictures of dogs.

“[Animal Charity] once posted [online] talking about how they needed blankets and dog food and toys so we hosted a weekend that anyone could come in and have their dog photographed for free if they donated one of those items,” Josh explained. “That whole weekend was fun.”

Now, Pixel Pop takes Animal Charity’s pictures on a regular basis.

With four dogs of their own, they enjoy the dog pictures.

“It’s cool meeting all the dogs and hearing their back stories while they roll around on the ground all playful-like,” Josh said.

For information about Pixel Pop, visit pixelpopphoto.com/ or call 330-707-6520.