City woman indicted in Ashtabula fatal crash

Staff report

ASHTABULA

A Youngstown woman indicted in a fatal crash in Ashtabula County is in the Mahoning County jail.

An Ashtabula County grand jury last month indicted Sue A. Degan, 39, of Quentin Drive, on a felony count of aggravated vehicular homicide and two misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, according to court records.

She is accused of being drunk and driving a vehicle that crashed and caused the death of David C. Ables, 63, of Rome, on Sept. 3, 2018, in Geneva.

Ables was riding a motorcycle that collided with an SUV driven by Degan.

The indictment said her blood-alcohol content was .208. The legal intoxication limit in Ohio is 0.08.

Degan was placed in the Mahoning jail on the warrant from Ashtabula.

She was taken into custody the day of the accident by troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol but later released on bond.