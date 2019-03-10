Ice fishermen rescued tonight at Mosquito

CORTLAND

Two men ice fishing on Mosquito Lake without a boat or life jackets were rescued unharmed after a big chunk of the ice on which they were fishing broke loose at about 5:20 p.m. today.

According to the Trumbull County 911 Center log, the fishermen were about 600 yards from shore and the wind was blowing the ice floe farther away from help while the lake water was making the ice weaker.

The men were rescued by a boat manned by first-responders.