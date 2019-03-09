Holy Week and Easter events, programs

Lent services, events

YOUNGSTOWN: St. Angela Merici Parish, 397 S. Jackson St., will have Stations of the Cross services at noon and 6 p.m. every Friday during Lent.

POLAND: Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Road, will have Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m. Friday, March 15, 22 and 29, and April 5 and 12. The church will have Stations of the Cross for students of the parish school at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 22 and 29, and April 5 and 12. All of these services are free and open to the public.

YOUNGSTOWN: Ambassadors for Christ will have interdenominational services throughout Lent. All services will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday evenings. This week St. James Church of God in Christ, 75 St. James Place, Youngstown, will host. Each service includes Scripture, prayer, music and fellowship. All are welcome to attend. Security will be provided.

Mahoning County Lutheran Cluster congregations: Lenten soup and service dinners every Wednesday in Lent. Soup will be served at 6 p.m. and worship will begin at 7 p.m. This week Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 550 N. Broad St., Canfield, will host, with Pastor Duane Jesse preaching.

AUSTINTOWN: Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Road, will have a light dinner and Lenten worship service each Wednesday throughout Lent at 6 p.m.

POLAND: Holy Family Parish Center, 2729 Center Road, will host screenings of Bishop Robert Barron’s video series “The Mass” at 7 p.m. Thursday.

BOARDMAN: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive, will host a Lenten course “The Power of Small Choices,” inspired by the film “The Shawshank Redemption” at 6 p.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. Wednesday. Each session will be one hour, and light snacks will be served. Call 330-758-4513 for information.

WARREN: St. John Paul II Parish, 420 North St. NW, will host “A Lenten Time of Reflection,” a mini-retreat, from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday in the parish social hall. Light refreshments will be available.

NORTH JACKSON: Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1110 N. Salem-Warren Road, will have special Lenten services at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

BOARDMAN: St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, will have a Lenten speaker series in the St. Matthew room from 7:40 to 8:20 a.m. Wednesdays during Lent. Each day, a different speaker will share their stories over a Continental breakfast. This week’s speaker is Chuck Bobozky

POLAND: The Holy Family Parish Center, 2729 Center Road, will have a “Women of the Bible” meditation followed by a catered lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Pre-registration, including a $10 donation, is required. Reservations can be made by calling 330-757-7545.

COLUMBIANA: St. Jude Church, 180 Seventh St., will host a Soup and Bread series featuring Bishop Robert Barron’s video series “The Mass” from 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday. A complimentary soup and bread supper is included. Adults and youth grades four and up are invited to attend this free series. Mass will follow at 8 p.m. To register, visit www.ololstj.org or call the church at 330-482-2351.

NILES: Niles First United Methodist Church, 608 N. Crandon Ave., will have a weekly Bible study class at 9:30 a.m., and a potluck dinner and Bible study at 5:30 p.m. every Monday during Lent.

Special guest

WARREN

The First Church of Warren, 3217 Surrey Road SE, will host gospel singer Larry Orrell at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Light refreshments will follow.

Pakistani guest

CANFIELD

Touch Heaven Church, 10 Skyline Drive, will host special guest Nida Anwar from Eternal Life Church in Pakistan, who will share “What It’s Like to be a Christian Woman in Pakistan” from 9 to 11 a.m. today. All women are welcome to attend. Breakfast will be provided.

Rite of Election

The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown will have special Rite of Election services at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Columba Cathedral, 759 W. Rayen Ave., Youngstown, and at 6 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, 2427 Tuscarawas St. W, Canton. During these services, 116 people who have decided to join the Catholic Church will be presented to Bishop George V. Murry. Godparents, sponsors and members of the assembly will be asked to attest to their readiness for the Sacraments of Initiation.

For information, contact Rev. Michael D. Balash at 330-744-8451, ext. 282.

Community outreach

NEW WATERFORD

Abundant Life Fellowship, 46469 state Route 46, will have lessons at 6 p.m. Sunday and March 17, led by Pastor Jeff Schoch. These teachings will focus on components of community fellowship that evolve when people gather together to share a meal. Later this month, the church will offer four dinners to recognize specific sectors for their important service roles in New Waterford.

Free lecture planned

CANFIELD

The Ursuline Education & Wellness Center, 4280 Shields Road, will host a lecture by the Rev. George M. Smiga from 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 19. Father Smiga will discuss the parables of the pharisee and the tax collector, the 100 sheep and the prodigal son. There is no cost to attend, but free-will offerings will be accepted. For information, call the center at 330-799-4941.

Women’s conference

GIRARD

Liberty Assembly of God, 6779 Belmont Ave., will host the Adored Women’s Conference from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. March 23. The conference is for ladies from grade six through adult. There will be time for worship, keynote speaker Rachel Wallace, break-out sessions and brunch. The cost is $5 per person. For information and registration, visit www.libertyag.church/adored-women.

‘Art and Faith’ lecture

YOUNGSTOWN

The Butler Institute of American Art, 524 Wick Ave., will host the lecture “Art and Faith” by Dr. Louis Zona, the Butler’s executive director and chief curator, on March 24. The event is sponsored by the Diocese of Youngstown in honor of its 75th anniversary. The event will begin with gathering time from noon to 1 p.m., followed by Zona’s presentation from 1 to 2 p.m. After the lecture, participants are invited to view the art collection from 2 to 4 p.m.

Family movie night

AUSTINTOWN

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Road, will host a public screening of the movie “Angels in the Outfield” in the fellowship hall at 5 p.m. March 31. Free tickets are available after church March 24 and 31, and at the door. Tickets entitle the holder to free popcorn and a drink during the movie.

Day of spirituality

WARREN

The Benedictine Sisters of the Byzantine Church at Queen of Heaven Monastery are offering a day of spirituality from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. March 31 at Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Center, 180 Belvedere Ave. NE. To register, call 330-856-1813 or email gohm@byzben.org by March 24.

The presenter will be Rev. Robert M. Pipta, rector of the Byzantine Catholic Seminary of Sts. Cyril & Methodius in Pittsburgh. Father Ripta will speak on “Living in Peace and Repentance.”

There will be a time for reflection, questions and refreshments and an opportunity to receive reconciliation.

Children’s program

AUSTINTOWN

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Road, will host “Easter Alive,” a free children’s program at 11 a.m. April 13. The program, for children age 3 to 12, will feature two live miniature donkeys, a puppet skit, games, a craft and a snack. Each child will be given a small gift and candy as they leave. There also will be a basket raffle and smaller raffle gifts.

Pre-registration is not required, but is recommended. You can register online at www.redeemeraustintown.org.

Maundy Thursday

BOARDMAN

Boardman United Methodist Church, 6809 Market St., will have a Maundy Thursday service at 6:30 p.m. April 18 in the sanctuary. The service will feature the Last Supper. Call 330-758-4527 for information.

Torah studies

Villa Maria, Pa.

The Villa Maria Education & Spirituality Center, 2067 Evergreen Road, will host “Torah Studies for Christians,” a series of lectures on Jewish/Christian studies, from 1 to 3 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month until May 15. The series is sponsored by Jewish/Christian Studies Youngstown and the B’Nai B’rith Guardian of the Menorah. There is no cost, but a free-will offering will be taken. Registration is requested. For information or to register, visit www.vmesc.org or call 724-964-8886.

Cahill performance

YOUNGSTOWN

St. Columba Cathedral, 159 W. Rayen Ave., will host a performance by Irish tenor Emmet Cahill at 7:30 p.m. May 5. Tickets are $35, $40, and $55. The $55 ticket includes a Meet & Greet with the artist before the concert. Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketleap.com.

Young-adult retreat

YOUNGSTOWN

St. Angela Merici Parish, 397 S. Jackson St., will have a retreat for young adults in their 20s and 30s from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 6. The cost will be $25. Registration is required by contacting Diana at 330-747-6080 or diana@stangelayoungstown.org.

