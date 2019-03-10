Harding wins robotics regional today in Chicago

WARREN

Warren G. Harding High School’s robotics team won the 2019 For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) Midwest Regional today in Chicago at the competition known as Team Encouraging Learning In Technology and Engineers (E.L.I.T.E.) 48, qualifying the WGH team for the FIRST Championship in Detroit April 24-27.

The WGH team had a record of 8-1, for a ranking of fifth among 53 teams worldwide.

During alliance selections, when they combine their strength with two other teams, WGH had a perfect record in the elimination rounds and won the final match – even though their robot blew a gearbox, with the help of their alliance partners, teams 111 (Wild Stang) of Illinois and (Riverside Robo Tigers) of Wisconsin, who pushed the WGH robot onto a scoring platform.