Dads, daughters boogie down at Youngstown's all schools dance

Music piped through the gymnasium at East High School on Friday night, fueling the dips and twirls and lifts between fathers and daughters during Youngstown School District’s father-daughter dance.

The dance was open to district students of all ages, regardless of which school they attend.

Linda Hoey, the district’s chief of family engagement, was the central organizer of the event. She said the district’s early count estimated 465 people would attend, but the actual turnout was closer to 500.

Fathers – or father figures, be they uncles, brothers, grandfathers or other male role models – and their daughters were treated to a complimentary dinner by Fruit of the Spirit Catering Co., a red-carpet photo shoot area and dancing on the gym floor.

The dance isn’t the first of its kind for the district; other Youngstown schools have had similar father-daughter dances, but this year was the first that was open to all the schools.

“This year, Mr. [schools CEO Krish] Mohip decided to make the dance district-wide so that families had the chance to get to know families from other schools,” Hoey said.

The district also is hosting a mother-son dance March 29 at Chaney High School.

A release from the district said the family-oriented dances “alight with Goal III of CEO Krish Mohip’s strategic plan, ‘improving parent, family and community engagement.’”

Lawrence Saulsberry brought his three daughters, Lyric, Loryn and Lya, to the dance to spend the evening dancing and enjoying each other’s company.

Two of his daughters attend Kirkmere Elementary; the other attends Rayen Early College.

Saulsberry said he brought his daughters because he believes it’s important to set their expectations high for how men treat them.

“I’m the first example they have of how a man is supposed to treat a woman,” Saulsberry said. “It’s a great event, and I hope it continues.”

Kirkmere Elementary had its own

father-daughter dance in previous years, and Saulsberry was a supporter of the event there as well.

His daughter, Loryn, hugged her father and said she was excited to spend time with him and excited to dance.

Jerald Johnson, father of Paul C. Bunn fourth-grader Jordyn Johnson, had similar sentiments for why he attended the event.

“It’s a nice way to spend time with the kids and to be a leader for my daughters,” Johnson said. “We’re the first guys in their lives, so the standards we set for how they should be treated are important.”