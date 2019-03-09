Youngstown man charged with drug trafficking
Staff report
GIRARD
Rayvon Parker, 20, of Youngstown is out of the Trumbull County jail on a $5,000 bond he posted Thursday night after his arrest by the Trumbull-Ashtabula Group Task Force on a drug-trafficking charge.
Parker was arrested Wednesday at Burger King in Girard, said Tony Villanueva, TAG Commander, who added the investigation continues.
Villanueva said what appeared to be suspected cocaine was found on Parker when he was arrested. The substance is being sent to a lab to be tested.
He was arraigned Thursday afternoon on the charge in Girard Municipal Court.
He is due back in municipal court Wednesday.
According to Mahoning County court records, Parker was charged in 2018 with drug possession, drug abuse, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.
Last month, he was charged in Mahoning County Area Court in Canfield with drug paraphernalia and drug possession.
Those cases have been bound over to a county grand jury.
