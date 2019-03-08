YPD finds crack and cash

YOUNGSTOWN — Police found $998 cash and two bags of crack cocaine about 9:20 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 680 north after pulling over a car for going left of center near the Glenwood Avenue exit.

Reports said the driver, James Mosley, 39, of Campbell, had a bag of crack cocaine in his pockets. Police dog Haus searched the car and found the money and an additional bag of crack cocaine.

Mosley was booked into the Mahoning County jail and is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.