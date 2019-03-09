Valley native shot while on duty with Columbus PD

COLUMBUS

A Columbus police officer originally from the Mahoning Valley was shot during an ambush and is currently recovering in the hospital.

William Frease, originally from Poland, was shot in the face Thursday night in Columbus while working a patrol assignment in plain clothes. He is an 11-year veteran of the Columbus Police Department.

According to reports, six shots were fired through the back window of Frease’s car, with only one hitting him in the cheek area.

Three men who are considered suspects were detained, but later released.

Read the complete story in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.