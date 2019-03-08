Two handguns found with painkillers during traffic stop

BREAKING: FInal Cruze is at Sweeney Chevrolet in Boardman

March 8, 2019 at 12:05p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — An Elm Street woman faces weapons and drug charges after reports said police found two handguns and painkillers in her purse about 9:20 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop.

Officers pulled over a car driven by Daquan Lake, 19, of West Florida Avenue, in the 200 block of East Avondale Avenue on the South Side for having a broken taillight and searched it because the inside smelled heavily of marijuana.

Reports said inside a bag belonging to Anitera Frost, 21, police found the pills along with a .380-caliber Ruger with an extended magazine and a loaded pink Glock 9mm handgun.

Frost told police she bought the guns for protection. She does not have a concealed-carry permit, reports said.

Frost was booked into the Mahoning County jail on two counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs. Lake was issued a citation for a traffic violation and released.

