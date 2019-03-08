“True Blue” Friday: Valley asked to back GM workers

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

LORDSTOWN

Today is “True Blue” Friday for supporters of the United Auto Workers at the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Complex.

The Drive It Home campaign is calling for people to wear blue and take photos with their GM-built cars. Those who do take photos can send them to info@driveithome.com to be included when the photos are sent to GM CEO Mary Barra, and post them on social media with #SaveLordstown.

In addition to the color initiative, various institutions will be having their own related events.

In Lordstown and Crestview schools, students will be encouraged to wear blue to show support. In Crestview, students in grades five to 12 also will attend an assembly to start “True Blue” Friday.

Warren Mayor Doug Franklin sent a letter to mayors and community leaders across the state urging them to participate in the initiative.

“Every day I talk to a parent, a student, or a friend who is impacted, and my heart goes out to all the workers and their families in this difficult time. But right now, we need your help,” Franklin wrote. “On behalf of our entire community, I am asking you to please stand in solidarity with workers in the Mahoning Valley and wear blue on True Blue Friday, March 8. We would like you – and your employees, your co-workers, your family – to wear blue on March 8.”

At 3 p.m. – the usual time the first shift let out at the plant – the Drive It Home campaign is asking for churches and faith communities to ring their bells to support the initiative.

Local activist Werner Lange will continue his vigil, and at noon will have a tribute to female workers at the Lordstown plant and continue to protest GM. The vigil and tribute are open to the public and will take place outdoors at the West Complex.

James Dignan, president of the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, said the campaign would continue to work for the benefit of the displaced United Auto Workers and related workers impacted by the closures.

“I think we’re stronger together. We’re going to support our workers and their families and support our community. We’re standing with them,” Dignan said. “We’ll keep pushing to get GM to bring a new product here and, at the same time, we’ll help the workers who are looking to enter a new industry or learn a new skill. We want them to know they’re a valuable part of our community.”