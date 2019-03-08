TRUE BLUE FRIDAY | Women's labor movement celebrated
LORDSTOWN — Werner and Roxann Lange hosted a celebration in honor of International Women’s Day near the Lordstown General Motors plant this afternoon.
The celebration takes place on the last official day of production at the plant.
Roxann Lange said the day is about women’s labor movements.
"Today we celebrate the women of Lordstown and all women for their contributions to the community," she said.
