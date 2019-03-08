Son reclaims N. Side eatery, hopes to open by Sept.

By SAMANTHA PHILLIPS

YOUNGSTOWN

A popular Northside establishment is back in the Naples family.

There is a plan to reopen the popular Golden Dawn restaurant within six months by a member of the family that operated it for more than eight decades.

Johnny Naples, son of the Golden Dawn’s former co-owner, Ralph Naples, confirmed he was the highest bidder for the property’s online auction. Byce Auction conducted Thursday’s auction.

“It’s been a long time coming. Two years trying to get this back in my family,” Johnny Naples said.

The Golden Dawn closed in 2017 after being operated for 85 years by the Naples family.

Jeff Byce, the auctioneer, broker and appraiser for Byce Auction, said the highest bidder had a bid of $137,500, including the premium for the restaurant, bar and liquor license. With the addition of three adjacent rental properties, the total bid was $151,228.

He couldn’t name Naples as the highest bidder per confidentiality policy, however.

Naples told reporters he expects to have the Golden Dawn back in business by August or September after some renovations. He plans to renovate the rental properties as well.

While there will be some slight changes, patrons can still expect to see Youngstown State University and Ursuline football memorabilia adorning the walls, and bartenders in white shirts and black ties, he said.

The menu will remain the same, beer will still be served in schooner glasses, and the classic furniture will stay.

“I’m glad to be back,” Naples said.

One difference is, he plans to convert the upstairs apartment into a banquet area.

Naples said it took his breath away when he realized he was the highest bidder. He entered the bid just a couple minutes before it closed.

Byce said four bidders participated, placing 23 bids among them on the auction, which included eight other rental properties besides the three Naples acquired.

The highest bidder for the remaining eight submitted a bid of $42,081.

Johnny Naples’ offer will be presented to the attorney appointed to Ralph Naples’ estate for confirmation. Then he has 60 days to close on the property.

Byce said the company was pleased with the interest in the auction.

The bid opened at $50,481, plus a 10 percent buyer’s premium, according to Byce Auction’s website.

Andy and Mary Naples started the Golden Dawn in 1934. It was one of the first places in Youngstown to receive a liquor license after the end of Prohibition in 1933. The restaurant went through a series of moves before landing at 1245 Logan Ave. in 1946, according Vindicator’s files.

Carmen and Ralph Naples inherited the restaurant and ran it together well into their 90s. Carmen died in 2015, and Ralph died in 2016.

After their deaths, the Naples family operated the restaurant and bar until it closed in April 2017.

The auction was conducted on behalf of the estate of Ralph Naples. A disagreement in the family over the property led to a court ordering the auction.