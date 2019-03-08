TRUE BLUE | Ryan says we'll keep 'plugging away'

LORDSTOWN

While “unhappy” with General Motors decision to close its Lordstown plant, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan said, “The best thing is to help GM” by providing federal assistance to convince the company to retrofit the facility to produce an electric vehicle.

“If not them, someone else will see that asset in our community,” said Ryan of Howland, D-13th. “We’re going to keep plugging away.”

Ryan had a conference call today with reporters to discuss the recent shutdown of the 53-year-old facility.

On the call was John DeGarmo, 35, of North Jackson, who has worked 12 years at four GM facilities – including Lordstown since November 2010.

DeGarmo said he doesn’t want to leave the area and his two-year-old daughter. He and his wife are going through a divorce.

DeGarmo said he is going to go back to school, but might be left with no choice except to take a GM job out of the area.