Girard RoboCats raising funds for competition

Staff report

GIRARD

FIRST Robotics Delphi Team No. 279, “The Robo- Cats” has qualified for the world championships hosted in Detroit in April, but needs to raise enough funds to cover the trip to the championship.

The RoboCats finished second out of 64 teams. The team qualified for the championship in Myrtle Beach recently. The championship entrance fee was covered as part of the award, but the team needs additional funds to cover transportation, hotels and food for the four-day championship.

There will be fundraisers, including a “Night at the Races” today, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Girard Knights of Columbus. Admission is free, light snacks will be provided and there will be a basket auction, a 50/50 raffle and a cash bar.

The team will also be selling hanging baskets from Sikora Gardens, which will be delivered May 9, and a pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 7 at the Girard Italian Fraternal Home.

The RoboCats will next compete at the Greater Pittsburgh Regional at the University of California in California, Pa.