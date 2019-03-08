Trauma, growth and neuroscience

By Amanda Tonoli

atonoli@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Stanley Leone told a story of trauma and growth during a Thursday session at Choffin Career and Technical Center.

He told his story of an abusive father and a life of abuse and hardship.

“Three times by the time I was 5, my father tried to murder my mother,” Leone explained.

But he connected that trauma to neuroscience.

“Trauma impacts the brain and decision-making,” Leone said.

Leone, of Houston, is a motivational speaker and wrote “No Place Like Hope: A Journey Through Poverty.”

He has been a motivational speaker for 23 years and has spoken in 48 states.

The point of Leone’s story is to teach students “different strategies to combat negative impacts on decision-making,” he said.

“I want to inspire and empower them to take control of their lives so their lives look like what they want it to look like – instead of what everyone tells them it looks like,” he said.

Leone said he just wants to make a difference, and he enjoys making those connections with students.

“It’s about seeing that light bulb go off,” Leone said. “Seeing them have the knowledge and confidence that they can be more than what they are makes everything I went through worth it.”

Students appreciated Leone’s efforts.

Felisha Ward, a junior, said she thought Leone was interesting.

“He speaks the truth,” said junior Shane Flether.

And Jaivoa Lane, also a junior, said simply that she found the presentation to be inspirational.

“I hope it really opened the eyes of some of the kids,” said Lydia DeJesus, Choffin education assistant. “I’m sure they can relate to many of his stories.”

Sonya Gordon, district chief of secondary education, said Leone is just amazing.

“I think his life is easily connected to things some of our kids may see,” Gordon said. “It offers opportunity for them to know this moment in time does not have to predict their success in life.”