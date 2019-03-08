Police dog finds gun tossed by suspect

YOUNGSTOWN

Police found a loaded 9 mm handgun during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.

Bernard Hasley, 29, of Benita Avenue, is expected to be arraigned later today on charges of carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm and obstructing official business.

Hasley was arrested about 3:30 p.m. behind a home in the 800 block of Compton Lane after an officer tried to pull him over for running a stop sign and an illegal turn. Reports said Hasley got out of the car he was driving, reached in his waistband and threw something on the ground. He refused to comply with police orders to stop and was stunned with an electronic stun weapon, reports said.

Police dog Majo then did a search and found the gun, reports said.