Man who hid assault weapon gets four years in prison

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who admitted to having an AK-47 and hiding it in November during a police chase while on probation was sentenced today to four years in prison.

Damon Banks-Lopez, 22, received the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court from Judge John Durkin on charges of being a felon in possession of as firearm, tampering with evidence and a probation violation for possession of cocaine.

Banks-Lopez was arrested Nov. 23 after a foot chase by police who were answering a gunfire call on the South Side.

Banks pleaded guilty to having the rifle and hiding it as he ran from police. Officers later found it.