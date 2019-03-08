Mahoning property taxpayers may have paid twice

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Some property owners who paid their property taxes online Monday found they were charged twice due to a technical error, Mahoning County Treasurer Daniel Yemma said Thursday.

The tax payment software vendor, Point and Pay of New Jersey, acknowledged the problem was on their end and said a fix was expected to be in by this morning, Yemma said.

“They’re going to have it all corrected and processed by midnight. This will all be corrected,” Yemma said.

Any taxpayers who incurred overage charges or other bank fees as a result of the extra payments can bring proof of the charges to the treasurer’s office for a refund or call the treasurer’s office at 330-740-2460.

Yemma’s office processed 473 transactions Monday. On Thursday, the line of last-minute taxpayers stretched out of the treasurer’s office into the county courthouse lobby.

County property-tax collection closes today.