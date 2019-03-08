Man indicted for shooting death in club

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted a 23-year-old man on a murder charge. Christian A. Ortiz Jordan fled to Puerto Rico only to give himself up shortly after he arrived in the Caribbean nation.

The grand jury also indicted Ortiz Jordan on two counts of felonious assault with firearms specifications and illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises.

He is charged in the death of Bobby Robert Gonzalez Torres, 30, early Dec. 30 inside the Sons of Borinquen club, 720 Williamson Ave.

Police said Torres was killed after an argument earlier in the evening among a group of women.

Besides Torres, a man and a woman were also wounded.

Police were able to identify Ortiz Jordan through the South Side club’s security system.

Marshals were searching for him two days later at a Greeley Avenue home on the East Side, but Ortiz Jordan flew to Puerto Rico shortly after the shooting.

When Ortiz Jordan found out police were looking for him, he decided to surrender to U.S. marshals in Puerto Rico.

The grand jury Thursday also indicted these people on these charges:

Nelson Elliot Clark III, 25, North Bon Air Avenue, and Darius Dates, 21, East Dewey Avenue, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and aggravated possession of drugs.

Morgan Hamilton, 28, Wilda Avenue, Boardman, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michelle E. Rudolph, also known as Michelle Romeo, 58, 12th Street, Campbell, felonious assault with a repeat violent offender specification.

Gennaro Brocious, 30 Barrington Drive, Austintown, possession of drugs.

Jaquan Lindsey, 24, Tangent Avenue, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

Jason Sigurani, 42, Himrod Avenue, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs.

Christina Guzzo, 49, South Dunlap Avenue, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tijuan Muldrow, 23, South Dunlap Avenue, two counts of possession of drugs, endangering children and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kevin Sabo, 42, c/o Mahoning County jail, burglary.

Louis Burley, 31, Hunter Avenue, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications.

Lance E. Julious, 41, Thornton Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Daquantae L. Kimbrough, 21, East Judson Avenue, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons.

Vivian L. Stanley, 60, East Judson Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Melvin Vaughn, 49, c/o Mahoning County jail, receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards.

Jeffrey A. McCullough, 38, South 14th Street, Sebring, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case, disrupting public services, grand theft of a motor vehicle and domestic violence.

Tanja J. Manigault, 43, East Avondale Avenue, possession of drugs and obstructing official business.

Craigory Davenport, 33, Early Road, escape.

Gary Summerland, 79, Akron, gross sexual imposition and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Robert Wright, 20, Wirt Street, obstructing justice.