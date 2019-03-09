Injection-well protest set Saturday in Coitsville
COITSVILLE — A protest rally is planned for noon Saturday against a proposed brine-injection well in the township near The Purple Cat, 4738 McCartney Road, and Victory Assembly of God Church, 3899 McCartney Road.
Protesters are meeting at Maro Veterinary Services, 4623 McCartney Road, and are urging other concerned residents to attend.
