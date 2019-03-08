Future of Creekside Golf Dome unclear

Staff report

GIRARD

A decision hasn’t been made whether the Creekside Golf Dome will be rebuilt, said Tony Latell, owner of the venture.

The 60,000-square-foot dome at 1300 N. State St. collapsed in January 2018 after a hard-hitting winter storm. No patrons were inside at the time.

Even if the decision is made to rebuild it, Latell said, “winter is almost over, so we would never have it up in time anyway.”

When warmer spring weather takes effect, Creekside will open its outdoor miniature golf course and Bruster’s ice cream shop.

For now, golfers can sharpen their golf skills with Creekside’s indoor virtual golf simulator.

The simulators can be used for $15 per hour for nine holes. Golfers use real clubs, and sensors measure the angle and velocity of the swing to provide a simulated golf experience.

Creekside also has a banquet center that can be rented for various occasions, including wedding receptions.

Larry Smoot, Brookfield’s golf coach, said he misses the dome. The players on his team used to take private lessons there to train during cold months.

“We have kids that are really committed and devoted to getting better at golf. They really want to be as good as they can. They want to play all the time, and there’s no place to do that now in the winter time,” he said.

If the golf dome is rebuilt, Smoot suggested the community should show it more support. He said the golf dome should be full of people practicing.

“These students need something in the community to keep their skills sharp when it’s too cold to practice outside,” he said.