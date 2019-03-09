Friday's prep school basketball final scores
Division III district final at Warren Harding High School
Edgewood 54, LaBrae 39
Division IV district final at Struthers Fieldhouse
Springfield 58, Lowellville 48
Division IV district final at Grand Valley High School
Bristol 51, Badger 39
Division II girls regional final at Barberton High School
Akron SVSM 56, Poland 46
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.