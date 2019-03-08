BREAKING: FInal Cruze is at Sweeney Chevrolet in Boardman

FInal Cruze is at Sweeney Chevrolet in Boardman


March 8, 2019 at 4:40p.m.

BOARDMAN

The final Chevy Cruze to be produced at the Lordstown facility is at Sweeney Chevrolet in Boardman. It’s not for sale. It’s being held for an individual who bought the car.

