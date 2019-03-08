FInal Cruze is at Sweeney Chevrolet in Boardman
BOARDMAN
The final Chevy Cruze to be produced at the Lordstown facility is at Sweeney Chevrolet in Boardman. It’s not for sale. It’s being held for an individual who bought the car.
