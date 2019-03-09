Erosion in Poland Forest reversible, forest reps told today

POLAND

The Stow-based environmental consulting firm EnviroScience Inc. presented initial erosion findings from a survey of Poland Municipal Forest to Poland stakeholders Friday.

The findings indicate erosion could be reversed, but to do so could involve short-term impacts to the forest.

The meeting at Wittenauer’s Cafe included three members of the Poland Municipal Forest Board and multiple representatives from the Poland Forest Foundation.

The impetus for the survey was concern about erosion issues along Drake’s Run and Yellow Creek, said forest board member Mark Thompson.

Julie Bingham, a senior scientist with EnviroScience, explained that channels in the forest have eroded in a way that cut off the water from its original floodplain.

