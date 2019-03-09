Dem legislator proposing state bill to dissolve 'Youngstown Plan'

Staff report

COLUMBUS

State Rep. Joe Miller, a Democrat from Amherst, announced Friday he will soon introduce bipartisan legislation with Rep. Don Jones, a Republican from Freeport, to repeal portions of House Bill 70, the 2015 bill that brought on state takeovers of local schools in Youngstown, Lorain and throughout the state.

Miller’s Amherst is right next door to Lorain.

“Placing these districts under state control has been a disaster,” Miller said. “In each case, the Academic Distress Commission has been unable to work effectively alongside the district’s teachers, school leaders and community at large. After three years, we haven’t seen any evidence that state takeovers improve academic achievement. It’s time for us to restore local control and give struggling schools the support they need to succeed.”

Under Miller’s bill, Academic Distress Commissions will be dissolved, restoring local control over public schools and moving toward a building-based, bottom-up reform model.

Low-performing schools will be empowered to provide coordinated support services like after-school enrichment and social/health services, a model Miller believes will better help all students maximize their potential.

Miller and Jones are currently seeking bill co-sponsors from legislators across the state.

