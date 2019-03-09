Dads, daughters from all Youngstown schools enjoy special dance tonight

YOUNGSTOWN

Music piped through the gymnasium at East High School tonight, fueling the dips and twirls and lifts between fathers and daughters during Youngstown School District’s Father-Daughter Dance.

The dance was open to district students of all ages, regardless of which school they attend.

Linda Hoey, the district’s chief of family engagement, central organizer of the event, said the district’s early count estimated 465 people would attend, but the actual turnout was closer to 500.

Lawrence Saulsberry brought his three daughters, Lyric, Loryn and Lya, to the dance to spend the evening dancing and enjoying each other’s company.

Saulsberry said he brought his daughters because he believes it’s important to set their expectations high for how men treat them.

“I’m the first example they have of how a man is supposed to treat a woman,” Saulsberry said. “It’s a great event and I hope it continues.”

