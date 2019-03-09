Browns trading G Zeitler to Giants for DE Vernon

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns didn’t wait for free agency’s opening to make some noise.

Looking for a pass rusher to bookend with Pro Bowler Myles Garrett, Cleveland has agreed to acquire defensive end Olivier Vernon from the New York Giants in exchange for guard Kevin Zeitler, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press.

The teams are also swapping draft picks, with the Browns getting No. 132 for pick No. 155, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity today because the teams have not announced the trade.

The trade won’t become official until 4 p.m. Wednesday, the start of free agency and the NFL’s calendar year.

The 28-year-old Vernon started 39 games over three seasons with the Giants. He’ll give the Browns needed depth and experience up front. Vernon has 51 sacks in seven seasons, including seven last year when he was named a Pro Bowler in New York. Vernon, who has had some injury issues, spent his first four with the Miami Dolphins.

Vernon’s arrival as another edge rusher could free up Garrett from double teams and allow the Browns to focus on a defensive tackle in the draft. There is depth at that position in this year’s class, and Cleveland could land one with the No. 17 overall pick.

Vernon is set to make $15.5 million in each of the two remaining years on his contract.

Zeitler just completed his second season with the Browns, who signed him to a five-year, $60 million deal as a free agent in 2017 after five seasons with Cincinnati.