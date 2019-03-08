Authority says man broke parole by having 131 painkillers

YOUNGSTOWN

A Wabash Avenue man is facing additional charges as well as a parole violation after Adult Parole Authority agents about 8 p.m. Thursday found pills at his home during a visit.

Charles Sewell, is in the Mahoning County jail on a felony charge of possession of drugs as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of drugs.

Parole agents found 131 painkillers and 38 other pills during a home visit at Sewell’s home in the 900 block of Wabash Avenue.

Sewell was then turned over to city police, who booked him into the jail. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.