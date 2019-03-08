Authorities: Man who fled police accidentally drowned

Associated Press

CANTON

Authorities said an Ohio man who fled police and whose body was found in a creek a few weeks later drowned accidentally.

The Repository in Canton reported that Stark County Coroner’s Office records show accidental drowning as the cause of death for 23-year-old Ja’Ron Nero. Canton police said Nero fled from officers Jan. 1 as they were investigating a reported domestic dispute involving Nero and two others.

Police have said Nero was last seen disappearing into trees bordering Nimishillen Creek, where his body was found Jan. 28. Police Capt. Dave Davis said Wednesday that it isn’t known whether Nero fell or voluntarily went into the creek.

Davis said police didn’t find evidence of skid marks or disturbed areas where Nero “may have slipped or fallen” into the water.