Another drug charge for Rayvon Parker

Staff report

GIRARD

Rayvon Parker, 20, of Youngstown is out of the Trumbull County jail on a $5,000 bond he posted Thursday night after his arrest by Trumbull-Ashtabula Group Task Force on a drug-trafficking charge.

Parker was arrested Wednesday at Burger King in Girard , said Tony Villanueva, TAG Commander, who added the investigation continues.

According to Mahoning County court records, Parker was charged in 2018 with drug possession, drug abuse, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

Last month, he was charged in Mahoning County Area Court in Canfield with drug paraphernalia and drug possession.

Read more about him in Saturday's Vindicagtor or on Vindy.com.