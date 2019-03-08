Agencies combine efforts to make arrests

WARREN

Several law-enforcement agencies combined resources to make warrant arrests Wednesday.

The agencies were Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Trumbull County Adult Probation, U.S. Marshals Service and the Warren Police Department Street Crimes Unit.

At a home in the 1600 block of Ogden Avenue Northwest, officers confiscated methamphetamine and suspected marijuana and $1,411 in cash. Joseph B. Miller, 41, of the Ogden address was arrested on a warrant.

At an apartment in the 1900 block of Southern Boulevard Northwest, officers found a handgun near a couch where Robert O. Daniels, 20, of Columbus was sleeping. Daniels was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and taken to jail on warrants.

Also arrested on warrants was Cameren J. Seawood, 19, of Francis Avenue Southeast.

In the 600 block of Adelaide Avenue Southeast, officers arrested Coleen D. Maky, 43, on a parole violation after finding a digital scale and suspected methamphetamine in her purse.

Police seek tips after shoplifting incident

BOARDMAN

Police are seeking tips after a shoplifting incident resulted in injuries to an officer Tuesday night at Hibbett Sports in Southern Park Mall, the department posted on Facebook.

The suspect fled the store after an employee saw her attempt to shoplift, the employee told police. The officer who responded ran after the suspect and saw her enter a black vehicle.

The suspect backed out of the space, then accelerated forward, knocking the officer down. The officer sustained scrapes and damage to his police equipment, according to police reports.

The Facebook post describes the suspect as a white female with short brown hair, glasses, in her mid-30s or 40s, wearing black and yellow striped pants, a black coat and an ankle monitor.

Senators O’Brien, Eklund introduce bill

COLUMBUS

State Sens. Sean O’Brien of Bazetta, D-32nd, and John Eklund of Geauga County, R-18th, introduced a draft of their bill Wednesday to revise Ohio’s drug-sentencing laws.

“After years of the failed ‘war on drugs,’ we know now that our current approach is not effective,” O’Brien said. “This reform will help us keep people struggling with addiction out of jail while punishing drug dealers.”

The bill creates new, harsher penalties for drug trafficking while reducing penalties for the possession of small amounts of drugs and prioritizing treatment for offenders.

In coming weeks, the bill will receive hearings in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sheridan in jail after judge revokes bond

YOUNGSTOWN

Former Braking Point owner Ryan Sheridan is in the Mahoning County jail after a federal judge revoked his bond this week.

Sheridan, who was indicted in February in U.S. District Court on several charges relating to his running of Braking Point recovery center, had his bond revoked because he violated the terms of his pretrial release, court records show.

FBI agents learned Sheridan left Ohio, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. U.S. marshals apprehended him and returned him to county custody.

Sheridan and several associates were indicted in October in connection to a $48 million Medicaid fraud scheme.

Court records did not indicate the day or time for the next hearing.

Coroner rules death of pedestrian a suicide

WARREN

The Trumbull County coroner has ruled the March 1 pedestrian death of Joshua L. Holmes, 39, of Farmdale, a suicide. Holmes died from multiple blunt-force trauma.

Holmes, who was staying at a home in Warren at the time, was crossing the state Route 5/82 four-lane highway from south to north just west of the Perkins Jones Road exit when he was struck by an eastbound tractor-trailer.

He died a short time after the 6:22 a.m. impact, a nurse who stopped to offer assistance told The Vindicator.

The commander of the Southington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has indicated he did not expect the truck driver to be charged in the crash.

A post dispatcher said Thursday no charges have been filed against the driver, but the case is still under investigation.

Dogs removed from West Side home

YOUNGSTOWN

Deputy dog wardens from the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Office on Thursday removed two dogs from a West Side home that had no heat or power.

The two mixed-breed small dogs were discovered by a municipal court bailiff who was at the home in the 100 block of Bouquet Avenue on court business.

The dogs were taken to the county dog pound.

There was no sign of the dog’s owners at the home, which had been designated for eviction earlier this month.

Apply for summer jobs

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s Department of Parks and Recreation is accepting applications for all summer positions. Available positions include pool, playground, golf course, labor and office positions.

A detailed list of all positions will be posted in the park office. Applicants must be 16 and older.

Applications can be found online at youngstownohio.gov or in the park office at City Hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

Three arrested on felony drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN

Police arrested three people on felony possession of cocaine charges just after 1 a.m. Thursday after officers pulled over a car for driving with one headlight at Hillman Street and West Boston Avenue on the South Side.

Booked into the Mahoning County jail were Jazymne McDowell, 22, of East Judson Avenue; Richard Garcia, 30, of Coitsville Road, Campbell; and Christopher Hill, 36, of Market Street.

Reports said officers found a bag of suspected crack cocaine on the seats where both Garcia and Hill were sitting and two bags of suspected cocaine next to a purse that McDowell had.

YSU board to receive leadership award

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University’s Board of Trustees will receive the John W. Nason Award for board leadership.

The award is from the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges and is one of the nation’s top honors given to governing boards demonstrating exceptional leadership and initiative.

The award will be presented in Orlando, Fla., in April.

The YSU board was selected from nearly 40 nominations.

The YSU nomination also will be developed by AGB into a case study for publication in the March/April 2019 edition of Trusteeship magazine.

Woman reports unauthorized withdraw

LIBERTY

A woman reported Wednesday that $62,035 had been withdrawn from her checking account in February through four unauthorized transactions.

The money was transferred through an app called Tithi.ly that is meant to be used for church offerings, according to the police report.

The woman’s bank started a fraud investigation.

The woman’s attorney told police there had been an incident in October 2018 in which a check was stolen from her house and cashed for $45,000.

The report said the bank did not authorize it, so the money wasn’t transferred from the account in that case.

Kindergarten registration

AUSTINTOWN

The Austintown schools will host kindergarten registration for the 2019-20 school year for students living in the school district.

Kindergarten registration packets will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at Austintown Elementary School, 245 Idaho Road-Lynn Kirk Loop, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Austintown Early Learning Center, 4211 Evelyn Road. The packet explains all necessary documents needed.

All new kindergarten students must attend a registration and screening appointment. Registration and screening for the upcoming school year will be done by appointment only.

Contact the registration department at 330-797-3900, ext. 1551 or ext. 1516.

Vacant council seat

MCDONALD

The village will be taking letters of interest until March 19 for the vacant council member seat.

Send letters to village hall, 451 Ohio Ave., McDonald OH 44437.

Letters also may be submitted by email to mcdoffice@zoominternet.net.

Man escapes home fire

BLOOMFIELD

A Trumbull County man safely escaped a fire in his trailer home in the 10000 block of Plank Road that broke out about 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The Red Cross is helping find shelter and other needs for the fire victim.

Seeking volunteers

LIBERTY

Liberty in Bloom is looking for volunteers.

The group manages 26 flower beds throughout the township.

Contact Jodi Stoyak at 330-509-8160 if you are interested.

Conservatives renew push for bail reform

COLUMBUS (AP)

A number of Ohio conservatives are renewing a push for bail reform by forming a new group.

Members of the newly formed Ohio Conservatives for Bail Reform had a news conference Wednesday.

Cleveland.com reports the group argued the state court system unfairly benefits the wealthy, breaks apart families, infringes on personal liberty and wastes taxpayer money.

Executive Director Michael Hartley says the group has ambitious goals of securing 11 changes to the bail system, including setting bail levels at affordable prices and holding bail hearings within 48 hours of an arrest.

In Ohio, certain cities such as Cleveland and Toledo are already using a different scoring system that helps determine whether a defendant should be freed before trial.

Jury finds mother, boyfriend guilty in death of girl, 4

CLEVELAND (AP)

A jury in Cleveland has convicted a woman and her boyfriend in the death of the woman’s 4-year-old daughter.

Jurors deliberated nearly a day before finding 24-year-old Sierra Day and 27-year-old Deonte Lewis guilty on Thursday of aggravated murder and other charges in the death of Aniya Day-Garrett last March.

The girl was found unresponsive at an apartment and was pronounced dead soon after arriving at a hospital.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the girl suffered a stroke caused by a blow to the head inflicted between 10 days and two weeks before she died.

A deputy medical examiner testified at trial that Aniya was malnourished and died slowly.

Agenda Saturday

McDonald school board, special meeting, action will be taken, 8 a.m., high-school library, 600 Iowa Ave.

Surplus food/clothing

East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., at the corner of Fruit Street, Youngstown, food and clothing, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Participants are asked to bring containers and proper identification.

