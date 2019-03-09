2 North Siders arraigned on gun charges today
YOUNGSTOWN
Two people arrested Thursday in separate traffic stops on the South Side on gun charges were arraigned today in municipal court.
Judge Renee DiSalvo set bond at $27,500 for Bernard Hasley, 29, of Benita Avenue, on charges of carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm and obstructing official business. A police dog found the gun, reports said.
Bond was set at $15,000 for Anietra Frost, 21, of Elm Street, after she was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Thursday after a car she was a passenger in was pulled over in the 200 block of East Avondale Avenue for having a broken taillight.
Reports said inside a bag belonging to Frost police found pills along with a .380-caliber Ruger with an extended magazine and a loaded pink Glock 9 mm handgun.
Frost told police she bought the guns for protection.
