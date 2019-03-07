YSU trustees receive national leadership award

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown State University Board of Trustees has been selected to receive the John W. Nason Award for Board Leadership from the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges, one of the nation’s top honors given to governing boards demonstrating exceptional leadership and initiative.

“The YSU Board of Trustees has played an indispensable role in ensuring the sustainability of this institution going forward, and as a result a bright future for YSU's many beneficiaries,” said Andrew Lounder, AGB’s director of programs.

Lounder announced the award Thursday at the conclusion of the board’s regular quarterly meeting in Tod Hall on campus. In addition, a special etching on the glass at the doorway to the Trustees Meeting Room was unveiled in recognition of the award.