Warren mayor: Fellow mayors wear blue to support Lordstown workers

WARREN — Mayor Doug Franklin has called on fellow mayors to wear blue Friday in solidarity with GM Lordstown workers.

“While GM Lordstown may stop making cars for now, we will not stop fighting for the workers and their jobs until GM retrofits the plant to meet the automobile manufacturing needs for the future,” Franklin said in a news release today.

James Dignan, president of Youngstown/Warren Region Chamber of Commerce, and Dave Green, president of United Auto Workers Local 1112, released statements in support of Franklin’s efforts.