U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown will not run for president in 2020

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown will not run for president in 2020.

Brown, a Cleveland Democrat, announced today that he has “decided the best place for me to continue fighting for Ohio and for the dignity of workers across the country, all workers, is to stay in the U.S. Senate.”

He said he made the decision Wednesday after saying as recently as a few days ago that he would decide whether he’d run by the end of this month.

Brown, who was re-elected to the Senate to a third six-year term last year, had recently visited several early primary/caucus states including Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

“Being president isn’t something I have dreamed of my whole life or even for years,” Brown said. “My goal for our tour is to make the dignity of work the centerpiece of the Democrats’ 2020 campaign because I believe that’s the way to beat Donald Trump.”

Brown said he “wrestled” with the decision, but “it’s not fear of any specific opponent, it wasn’t process, it wasn’t money” that led him to opt not to run.

“I will keep calling out Donald Trump and his phony populism,” he said. “I will keep fighting for all workers across the country. And I will do everything I can to elect a Democratic president and a Democratic Senate in 2020. The best place for me to make that fight is in the United States Senate.”

When asked if he would run for vice president, Brown said he doesn’t “aspire to be vice president.”