Three arrested on drug charges
YOUNGSTOWN
Police arrested three people on felony possession of cocaine charges just after 1 a.m. today after officers pulled over a car for driving with one headlight at Hillman Street and West Boston Avenue.
Booked into the Mahoning County jail were Jazymne McDowell, 22, of East Judson Avenue; Richard Garcia, 30, of Coitsville Road in Campbell; and Christopher Hill, 36, of Market Street.
Reports said officers found a bag of suspected crack cocaine on the seats where both Garcia and Hill were sitting and two bags of suspected cocaine next to a purse that McDowell had.
