Three arrested on drug charges


March 7, 2019 at 10:59a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Police arrested three people on felony possession of cocaine charges just after 1 a.m. today after officers pulled over a car for driving with one headlight at Hillman Street and West Boston Avenue.

Booked into the Mahoning County jail were Jazymne McDowell, 22, of East Judson Avenue; Richard Garcia, 30, of Coitsville Road in Campbell; and Christopher Hill, 36, of Market Street.

Reports said officers found a bag of suspected crack cocaine on the seats where both Garcia and Hill were sitting and two bags of suspected cocaine next to a purse that McDowell had.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000