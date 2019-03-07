Second Harvest kicks off campaign, braces for more need

YOUNGSTOWN

By Samantha Phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley always strives to aid hungry families, but with a slew of recent job losses in the Valley, the food bank staff knows the community’s need will be greater.

“We’re in a really rough time right now with the job situation. You can’t say enough for the caring spirit in the Mahoning Valley. That’s what the Mahoning Valley is all about, people helping people,” said Mike Iberis, food bank executive director.

The food bank, located at 2805 Salt Springs Road, kicked off its 28th annual Harvest for Hunger campaign on Wednesday.

Harvest for Hunger is a food and funds drive that takes place in March and April to help stock the food bank shelves for the spring and summer months when donations taper off.

Last year, Harvest for Hunger raised $234,611 and collected nearly 32,000 pounds of food. All funds raised and food collected remains in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties to help feed those in need.

In 2018, the food bank distributed more than 10 million pounds of food, including 3 million pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Anyone interested in participating by conducting a food and/or funds drive to benefit the food bank are urged to call Renee Ray at 330-792-5522, ext. 112, or visit www.mahoningvalleysecondharvest.org to download a registration form.

Financial contributions also may be made at Giant Eagle and Sparkle Markets by tearing off a $1, $5 or $10 coupon at the register between March 10 and April 20. Donations will be added to your bill.

There will also be bins for nonperishable food items at the front of those stores.

“We always want to give back to our community,” said Jeff Mitchell, Giant Eagle regional business leader.

The special guest at the kickoff event was Dominic Marrari, public relations director of the Warren Family Mission, who talked about the mission’s initiatives to feed the hungry. He encouraged the crowd to help others when they can.

2019 Harvest for Hunger sponsors are Giant Eagle, 21 WFMJ-TV and WBCB, The Vindicator, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 880 and Mahoning Valley-based Cumulus Radio stations HOT 101, K-105, Y-103 and Z-104.

For information, call 330-792-5522 or visit www.mahoningvalleysecondharvest.org.