Schools, churches, community asked to wear blue Friday

LORDSTOWN

Today is “True Blue” Friday for supporters of the United Auto Workers at the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Plant.

The Drive It Home campaign is calling for people to wear blue and take photos with their GM-built cars. Those who do take photos can send them to info@driveithome.com to be included when the photos are sent to GM CEO Mary Barra and post them on social media with #SaveLordstown.

In addition to the color initiative, various institutions will be having their own related events.

In Lordstown and Crestview schools, students will be encouraged to wear blue to show support. In Crestview, students in grades five to 12 will also attend an assembly to start “True Blue Friday.”

Warren Mayor Doug Franklin sent a letter to mayors and community leaders across the state urging them to participate in the initiative.

“Every day I talk to a parent, a student, or a friend who is impacted, and my heart goes out to all the workers and their families in this difficult time. But right now, we need your help,” Franklin wrote. “On behalf of our entire community, I am asking you to please stand in solidarity with workers in the Mahoning Valley and wear blue on True Blue Friday, March 8."

