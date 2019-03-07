POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

Feb. 27

Theft: A man reported a semiautomatic handgun stolen from his Knollwood Avenue residence.

March 2

Domestic violence: A charge was pending after a 13-year-old township boy was a victim and suffered a minor injury.

BOARDMAN

Feb. 27

Theft: A woman reportedly stole about $13 worth of food and beverages from a Shell True North gas station, 5135 Market St.

Vandalism: A vehicle at JD Byrider, 7871 Market St., was found with a smashed passenger-side window. The repair estimate was $260.

Forgery/theft: A Euclid Boulevard woman found out a personal check had been stolen, forged and written for $120.

Stolen property: Police near Southern Park Mall took into custody Sherri L. Santiago, 42, of Coitsville Road, Campbell, and David Montemarano, 45, of Canterbury Lane, Boardman, and charged both of them with receiving stolen property. An officer spotted Santiago and Montemarano walking on Southern Boulevard toward the mall with a $99 pneumatic nail gun that had been stolen from Home Depot, 7001 Southern Blvd., a report showed.

Fraud: A Red Tail Hawk Drive woman told police she received an email followed by a $2,950 check in the mail, both in an apparent effort to gain access to her bank account. Suspecting it was a scam, the woman never deposited the check, a report said.

Theft: A Manhattan, Kan., man’s friend reported a car radio and a speaker were missing from the man’s vehicle at a Market Street dealership.

Harassment: A Dover Road woman alleged her sister sent the accuser and her husband a barrage of text messages that were insulting and vulgar in nature.

Theft: Officers were dispatched to Boardman Area Court on Market Street to pick up Adrian Carroll, 57, who was wanted on a theft warrant. Carroll, of Fifth Street, Warren, was accused of stealing a 43-inch TV valued at $328 last December from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Feb. 28

Aggravated menacing: A Larkridge Avenue man told officers the passenger in a vehicle that had used his driveway to turn around but backed into his yard threatened the homeowner with bodily harm after he had asked the driver not to use his driveway for that purpose.

Arrest: A traffic stop in the 1400 block of Boardman-Canfield Road resulted in the arrest of Patricia R. Dipasquale, 28, of Rapp Road, New Middletown, who was wanted on a warrant accusing her of failing to appear in Boardman Area Court on a theft charge.

Fraud: A Youngstown woman discovered a credit/debit card was used to make several unauthorized charges that totaled about $658 after she had apparently misplaced her wallet at Southern Park Mall.

Identity fraud: A Forest Garden Drive man learned that his personal information had been used without consent to open an account in Mason, Ohio.

Theft: A woman in her late 20s or early 30s reportedly stole eight boxes of ammunition from Fin, Feather & Fur, 1138 Boardman-Poland Road.

Menacing: A worker with a Boardman leasing agency alleged the business’s previous owner has been engaging in a pattern of behavior, such as continually driving by the area, that has caused her mental distress.

Identity fraud: A West Midlothian Boulevard man who was inquiring about a loan found out someone with whom he communicated on Facebook gave his personal information to a third party who claimed to be a loan agent. After contacting the third person, the victim learned the social-media page had apparently been hacked.

Criminal damaging: A woman alleged that while driving on Shields Road and arguing with the passenger, she stopped and told him to get out of the car, at which point he punched the vehicle’s hood, causing about $500 in damage.

Theft: A man reportedly took $48 worth of curtains from Dollar General, 859 E. Midlothian Blvd.

Theft: The administrator of Beeghly Oaks Center for Rehabilitation & Healing, 6505 Market St., alleged an employee had two bags that contained items such as assorted office and cleaning supplies as well as over-the-counter medications, and that the worker admitted having taken the property.

March 1

Assault: A manager with FedEx Office Print & Ship Center, 700 Boardman-Poland Road, alleged a customer struck his head and tossed the accuser into a set of front doors at the business after having been angered when told a box he brought in would not be shipped because it did not meet certain standards.

Theft: Carl Wallace, 50, faced charges of theft, obstructing official business and criminal trespassing after$240 worth of clothing was stolen from the JCPenney store in Southern Park Mall. Wallace, of Idora Avenue, Youngstown, also refused to participate in the booking process; in addition, he was in violation of a March 20, 2017, warning to stay off mall property, a report stated.

Stolen property: Authorities investigating a vehicle at an East Midlothian Boulevard drug store charged De’shawn (ok) E.S. Giles of Winona Drive, Youngstown, with receiving stolen property after alleging Giles, 22, had in the car two Xbox game systems he was planning to sell, one of which had been reported stolen.

Theft: A known shoplifter reportedly stole about $400 worth of clothing from T.J. Maxx, 717 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: Larese K. Allen, 24, who listed addresses on South Avenue in Boardman and Cedar Lane in Youngstown, surrendered on a misdemeanor theft-by-deception charge after a July 24, 2018, situation in which two men reported having met Allen at the Liberty Township Walmart store to buy an iPhone from him only to learn that the device was inoperable and may have been stolen.

Breaking and entering: Someone entered several sheds in the 4000 block of Lockwood Boulevard and removed property that included an ax, a set of hedge clippers and copper pipe.

Domestic violence: Authorities signed a felony domestic-violence warrant against a man after having responded to a fight at a Boardman-Poland Road restaurant, where a Youngstown woman alleged the father of her child smacked and shoved her to the ground during an argument before leaving.

Theft: Surveillance footage reportedly captured two women removing three $4 items from Hair Depot, 4026 Market St.

Theft: Ta’shonna T. Connor-Craft, 21, of South Raccoon Road, Austintown, was charged with intentionally failing to self-scan $74 worth of miscellaneous goods while in Walmart.

March 2

Bad check: The treasurer with Trinity Fellowship Church, 4749 South Ave., discovered a fraudulent $1,800 check had been written after reportedly finding a large discrepancy in the balance of the church’s bank account.

Theft: A 16-year-old Youngstown boy was accused of stealing $147 worth of earrings and undergarments from Macy’s in Southern Park Mall.

Theft: Police charged Robert A. Potts, 57, with theft after alleging Potts, of East South Range Road, New Springfield, purposely neglected to self-scan $79 worth of meat products and other merchandise while in Walmart.

Criminal mischief: A Ewing Road man reported someone trespassed onto his property, then moved a wheelbarrow from the side of his garage to the backyard.

Domestic violence: Christine M. Gatte, 54, was taken into custody at her Shadyside Drive residence on a felony charge, related to a Feb. 17 situation in which her pregnant daughter alleged Gatte had attacked her in a drunken rage, in part by pushing the accuser.

Theft: Salvatore Mineo, 61, of New Road, Austintown, was charged in the theft of a vacuum cleaner and $326 worth of other items from Walmart.

Assault: After responding to a possible assault at a Market Street motel, authorities filed two simple-assault charges against William L. Decola, 33, of Broadway, Youngstown, after a man in another room reported having been struck in the face during what appeared to be an unprovoked attack. Also, as the victim and a woman ran from the room, the woman was pushed to the ground from behind, a report indicated.

Theft: Two 15-year-old township boys were accused of stealing about $168 worth of mainly game trading cards from Walmart.

Thefts: A man reportedly stole two $170, 5-gallon buckets of wood stain and sealer from Home Depot, then committed two additional similar thefts at the big-box store.

March 3

Arrest: Officers arrested Dontrelle L. Weaver Sr., 31, at his Shadyside Drive home after discovering the Boardman man was wanted on a Youngstown Municipal Court warrant charging failure to comply with a court order.

Domestic violence: Tracy L. Duncan of Beechwood Drive, Boardman, was charged with the crime after her husband alleged that while playing cards, Duncan, 46, bit his left forearm when an argument started about their daughter.

Theft: A Poland woman noticed her $800 iPhone missing while at an Applewood Boulevard restaurant.

Arrest: While conducting a welfare check at a Terrace Drive residence, authorities took Jeffrey S. McCauley Sr., 52, of Terrace, Boardman, into custody on a Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department warrant charging contempt of court.

Assault: An employee with an East Western Reserve Road gas station alleged a co-worker who came to the business on his day off shoved the accuser into a wine display during a fight after the victim had refused the co-worker’s request to break a $100 bill, something that is evidently against company policy.

Domestic violence: A 16-year-old Boardman boy faced a charge after his brother alleged the teen had slammed him against an alarm clock then picked the victim up and body-slammed him on the floor.

Theft: Brandon R. Shavor of Sexton Street, Struthers, faced a charge after authorities alleged Shavor, 42, had stolen $576 worth of property, including a vacuum cleaner, from Walmart.

Theft: A Youngstown woman told officers a key fob had been stolen from her while she patronized a Southern Park Mall nail salon.

Drug paraphernalia: Officers responded to a report about two men sleeping in a car at a Boardman-Canfield Road fast-food restaurant, where they charged John A. Palmer, 27, of Covington Street, Youngstown, with possessing drug paraphernalia and drug-abuse instruments, along with Kurtis R. Byrd, 50, of Wilmette Lane, Youngstown, with possessing drug paraphernalia. Found was a makeup pouch containing three spoons with burn marks common in drug use and 11 needles, along with a pile of clothing under which were two additional needles and a cigarette box with suspected crack-cocaine pipes, police alleged.

March 4

Arrest: Officers answered a call about a possibly unresponsive woman in a car near Interstate 680 and U.S. Route 224 before charging Tabranda Thomas, 40, of Notre Dame Avenue, Campbell, with operating a vehicle impaired. Thomas, who also was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court warrant, refused to submit to a breath test, a report showed.

Harassment: A Meadowbrook Avenue woman said her soon-to-be former husband made about 100 such calls in an apparent effort to speak with her.

Theft: Durrell J. Ford, 32, of Fruit Avenue, Farrell, Pa., was charged with theft and possessing criminal tools after a $100 leather purse was stolen from T.J. Maxx. Ford, who also was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, used a pair of pliers or a similar tool to cut a security tag, a report stated.

March 5

Arrest: Kevin A. Silver of South Lakeview Avenue, Youngstown, surrendered on a felony charge of failure to comply with police after a Feb. 25 incident in which authorities alleged Silver, 21, led them on a vehicular pursuit near Hopkins and Bears Den roads that reached up to 70 mph after they had attempted to pull him over.

Drugs: Austintown authorities handed to township police Jack W. Dean, 29, of Oregon Trail, Boardman, who faced one felony count each of drug abuse (fentanyl and methamphetamine), along with three misdemeanor counts of possessing drug-abuse instruments and two of possessing drug paraphernalia, related in part to a possible drug overdose last December at the residence in which police alleged having found contraband that included a syringe with suspected methamphetamine. A few days later, Dean’s mother reported another possible overdose that led to the discovery of additional drug paraphernalia, and in a third incident in January, she found two syringes, a spoon with burn marks typical in drug use and other items likely used to inject heroin, a report indicated.