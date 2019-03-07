Pa. gov. orders review of reform school over abuse allegations

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered a review of complaints against a suburban Philadelphia reform school after a newspaper investigation detailed alleged abuse and cover-ups at the campus.

Lawmakers and children’s advocates on Wednesday called for the state to launch an investigation into allegations at the Glen Mills Schools, about 25 miles west of Philadelphia.

Wolf directed the state agency that oversees Glen Mills to put together a dossier of abuse complaints at the school for delinquent boys.

The Philadelphia Inquirer investigation published last month described a culture of physical abuse at Glen Mills.

The allegations ranged from severe beatings for students who made minor infractions to a staffer breaking a boy’s broken jaw after the student made a joke about the man’s sister.

The school – the oldest reform school in the country – says they are taking the allegations “very seriously.”