METRO DIGEST || MVSD directors hire new chief engineer

MVSD directors hire new chief engineer

MINERAL RIDGE

Directors of the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District have hired a longtime Liberty resident as its new chief engineer, effective March 11.

Meeting in special session Wednesday, the board unanimously approved the five-year contract of James Jones Jr., a licensed professional engineer. Jones, 45, currently construction manager of a regional sewer district in Cleveland, will earn an annual salary of $115,000.

The chief engineer position has been vacant since October when Ramesh Kashinkunti resigned one day after The Vindicator published allegations of sexual harassment against him by several female employees.

MVSD provides water from Meander Reservoir to Youngstown, Niles and McDonald.

Mother, son escape house fire in Warren

WARREN

A woman and her son were both treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns after their home at 139 Logan Ave. NE caught fire at 8:31 a.m. Wednesday, causing $25,000 in damage.

Their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Warren fire Chief Ken Nussle said. The home had an alarm system that notified a fire-alarm company, which notified the fire department, Nussle said.

Both occupants got themselves out of the home before firefighters arrived. Two dogs died in the fire, despite the efforts of the two residents to save them, Nussle said.

The fire apparently started on the first floor, where the woman was located.

Car accident in Warren

WARREN

A car rolled off state Route 82 and down an embankment at the state Route 46 westbound exit ramp about 8 a.m. Wednesday. It came to rest on its roof.

An adult and a child were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment of injuries. Three other people refused treatment. All the people in the car got out on their own, said James Sapp, assistant Howland fire chief.

Woman suffers burns in Howland house fire

HOWLAND

A woman in her 60s was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital and then transferred to an Akron hospital in critical but stable condition for burns suffered in an 11:39 p.m. Tuesday house fire at 2878 Orchard Avenue Southeast.

Howland firefighters found the woman and her son out of the house when they arrived. The son climbed onto the porch roof and down a tree to escape injury, said James Sapp, assistant fire chief.

Sapp said several cats died in the fire. There were no working smoke detectors. The cause is under investigation by the Howland fire investigator and the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office.

District 6 meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

The District 6 Natural Resource Assistance Council will meet at 9 a.m. Friday at the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments office, 100 E. Federal St. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the final scores and rankings of Round 13 Clean Ohio Fund’s final applications.

District 6 received three applications totaling $2 million. The total amount available in Clean Ohio funds is $1.8 million.

Eastgate meetings

YOUNGSTOWN

Eastgate Regional Council of Governments will have a technical advisory committee meeting at 10 a.m. and a citizens advisory board meeting at 6 p.m. today. Both will take place in the 10th-floor conference room of 100 E. Federal St., Suite 1000.

For information on the technical advisory committee meeting, contact Lisa Pompeo at 234-254-1508 or lpompeo@eastgatecog.org. For information on the citizens advisory board meeting, contact Justin Mondok at 234-254-1519 or jmondok@eastgatecog.org.

Seniors invited to sign up for watch program

LIBERTY

Township residents age 60 and older are invited to sign up for the Senior Watch program.

Some of the services offered are wellness checks and/or daily phone calls.

Lock boxes can be installed at senior residents’ homes for township safety forces to gain entry in case of emergency, and firefighters can install carbon dioxide and smoke detectors in the residents’ home.

For information about the program, call police secretary Marcy Orlando at 330-759-1315 or fire secretary Joy Schuyler at 330-759-0363, ext. 102.

Sunday open house

Shepherd of the Valley will host an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at its Howland, Niles and Poland locations. The Howland address is 4100 North River Road NE; the Niles address is 1500 McKinley Ave.; and the Poland address is 301 W. Western Reserve Road.

The public is invited to tour the independent-living homes, assisted-living suites and skilled nursing and rehabilitation rooms. Refreshments will be provided. Reservations are not required.

For information, contact Danielle Procopio at 330-530-4038, ext.2057, or email at dprocopio@shepherdofthevalley.com.

Monthly siren test

HERMITAGE, PA.

The city fire department will conduct the monthly test of the Shenango Valley weather-warning sirens at 10 a.m. today. The test will include activation of the Clark, Farrell, Sharpsville, Shenango Township, West Middlesex and Wheatland weather sirens. Citizens are asked to disregard the sirens during the test.

Serious injuries

NEWTON FALLS

The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a dump truck about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on state Route 5 in Braceville Township near the Econolodge was severely injured and three other passengers in the car were less seriously injured.

According to the Trumbull County 911 Center, the driver, a female from Dayton, was trapped inside her vehicle and was not responsive. The other passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Newton Falls police are investigating the crash.