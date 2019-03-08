Mahoning County overcharged taxes paid online
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Some property owners who paid their property taxes online Monday found they were charged twice due to a technical error, county Treasurer Daniel Yemma said Thursday.
The tax payment software vendor, Point and Pay of New Jersey, acknowledged the problem was on their end and said a fix was expected to be in by Friday morning, Yemma said.
“They’re going to have it all corrected and processed by midnight. This will all be corrected,” Yemma said.
Read more about the matter and what to do if you were overcharged in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
