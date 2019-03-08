Mahoning County overcharged taxes paid online

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Some property owners who paid their property taxes online Monday found they were charged twice due to a technical error, county Treasurer Daniel Yemma said Thursday.

The tax payment software vendor, Point and Pay of New Jersey, acknowledged the problem was on their end and said a fix was expected to be in by Friday morning, Yemma said.

“They’re going to have it all corrected and processed by midnight. This will all be corrected,” Yemma said.

