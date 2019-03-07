LORDSTOWN ASSEMBLY Vehicles produced through the years at the General Motors Lordstown facility since 1966:
1966–1970
Chevrolet Caprice
Impala
Bel Air
Biscayne
1967–1969
Pontiac Firebird
1971–1977
Chevrolet Vega
1971–1994
Chevrolet van
1971–1994
GMC Vandura van
1975–1977
Pontiac Astre
1977–1980
Chevrolet Monza
Pontiac Sunbird
1978–1979
Buick Skyhawk
Oldsmobile Starfire
1982–1994
Chevrolet Cavalier
Pontiac J2000
Sunbird
1995–1997
Chevrolet Cavalier
Pontiac Sunfire
1998–2005
Chevrolet Cavalier
Pontiac Sunfire
2005–2010
Chevrolet Cobalt
2005–2009
Pontiac Pursuit/G4/G5
2011–2019
Chevrolet Cruze
Source: Vindicator files
