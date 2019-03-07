LORDSTOWN ASSEMBLY Vehicles produced through the years at the General Motors Lordstown facility since 1966:


March 7, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

1966–1970

Chevrolet Caprice

Impala

Bel Air

Biscayne

1967–1969

Pontiac Firebird

1971–1977

Chevrolet Vega

1971–1994

Chevrolet van

1971–1994

GMC Vandura van

1975–1977

Pontiac Astre

1977–1980

Chevrolet Monza

Pontiac Sunbird

1978–1979

Buick Skyhawk

Oldsmobile Starfire

1982–1994

Chevrolet Cavalier

Pontiac J2000

Sunbird

1995–1997

Chevrolet Cavalier

Pontiac Sunfire

1998–2005

Chevrolet Cavalier

Pontiac Sunfire

2005–2010

Chevrolet Cobalt

2005–2009

Pontiac Pursuit/G4/G5

2011–2019

Chevrolet Cruze

Source: Vindicator files

