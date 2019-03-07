Golden Dawn may return to a Naples family member

YOUNGSTOWN

The Golden Dawn is on its way to being back in the hands of a Naples family member.

Johnny Naples was the highest bidder of today’s Golden Dawn auction.

The total bid for bar, restaurant and liquor license was $137,500.

There were four bidders, and 23 bids were placed on the auction, include a separate offering of 11 rental properties.

The next step will be for the offer to be presented to the administrator of Ralph Naples estate for confirmation.



Read Friday’s Vindicator for more on this story.