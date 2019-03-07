GM LORDSTOWN | Coverage from other news outlets
WFMJ: GM acknowledges contract talks will impact future of Lordstown plant
CBS: "Parts of me are very bitter": Workers at Ohio GM plant struggle through their last shift
Cleveland.com: End of the line at GM Lordstown plant: layoffs, uncertainty in Mahoning Valley
NBC: 'Gut-wrenching' day as production ends at Ohio GM assembly plant
CNN: As GM's Lordstown plant idles, an iconic American job nears extinction
Pittsburgh Post Gazette: 'It feels like we’re all going to a funeral today.' GM's Lordstown plant wraps up Cruze production
- November 27, 2018 11:52 a.m.
Last days of Lordstown | Full coverage
- December 14, 2018 12:09 a.m.
More than 300 jobs for GM Lordstown workers to apply for
- April 18, 2018 12:10 a.m.
Sherrod Brown demands GM answer Cruze questions
- December 30, 2018 12:08 a.m.
GM Lordstown’s closure causes 120 more layoffs
- June 22, 2018 12:09 a.m.
Second shift at GM Lordstown plant ends today
