GM LORDSTOWN | Coverage from other news outlets

March 7, 2019 at 10:10a.m.

GM Lordstown over the years

WFMJ: GM acknowledges contract talks will impact future of Lordstown plant

CBS: "Parts of me are very bitter": Workers at Ohio GM plant struggle through their last shift

Cleveland.com: End of the line at GM Lordstown plant: layoffs, uncertainty in Mahoning Valley

NBC: 'Gut-wrenching' day as production ends at Ohio GM assembly plant

CNN: As GM's Lordstown plant idles, an iconic American job nears extinction

Pittsburgh Post Gazette: 'It feels like we’re all going to a funeral today.' GM's Lordstown plant wraps up Cruze production

