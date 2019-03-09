Free IHOP pancakes
BOARDMAN
IHOP Free Pancake Day is Tuesday when pancake lovers get a free short stack and can donate to children battling life-threatening illnesses.
The money raised from IHOP restaurants, including the one at 833 Boardman-Poland Road (U.S. Route 224), stays in the local community, helping families focus on their child getting better not how to pay for care
