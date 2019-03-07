Favorite vehicles
Four GM Lordstown retirees, with a combined 152 years at the plant, named their favorite Lordstown-built vehicles:
Bill Bowers, Howland: Pontiac Firebird – “That was a real sporty car. For my age group, that was the car to have back then.”
Robert Gostey, Canfield: Pontiac Firebird – “A fun car.”
Robert Jackson, Liberty: 1966 Chevrolet Impala – “Nice, big and it had power.”
Robert Pallard, North Lima: 427 Super Sport Impala – “4 on the floor.”
Source: The Vindicator
