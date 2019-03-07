DeWine wants to increase funding for children services

COLUMBUS

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday recommended an “unprecedented” $74 million annual increase in the upcoming biennium budget for children services agencies across the state.

“For too long our state has been last in the nation for state support of foster care,” DeWine is quoted in a release. “As budgets are strained by an influx of children needing care because one or more of their parents has a substance use disorder, our foster care system is at a critical juncture. Ohio’s children deserve better.”

Randy Muth, Mahoning County Children Services executive director, said Thursday the increase will offset rising child out-of-home placement costs, provide “more suitable” placements for children in state custody and better fund programs for families struggling with addiction and mental illness.

“This proposed investment is very needed in Mahoning County,” Muth is quoted in a release. “The opioid addiction crisis has affected every agency department. We are experiencing increased reports of child abuse and neglect which has led to an increase of 53 percent more cases accepted for investigations and a 50 percent increase in child removals, resulting in over 223 children placed into foster care.”

